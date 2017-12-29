Parts of Northeast Ohio could see 12+ inches of snow this weekend

Significant lake effect snow is forecast to fall in Northeast Ohio beginning Friday and linger through the weekend. A clipper system will follow on Sunday.

A lake effect snow warning and winter storm watch for Northeast Ohio go into effect at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Winter Storm Warning for the Erie lakeshore counties east of Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/s8Jset6nDg — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 29, 2017

The heaviest snow will be late Friday into Saturday morning.

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Here is our thinking regarding snowfall totals from today through Sunday evening. Cleveland metro area, West Side, Akron, Medina, Secondary Snow Belt: 3” – 6”

Primary Snow Belt: 8” – 12”

Sandusky, Mansfield, Wooster, southern Stark County, New Philadelphia: 2” – 4” Note: Higher totals are possible where bands set up and are most persistent.

*LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING* for Lake co. and for the Ashtabula co. lakeshore. Over a foot of snow is possible in these areas through Sunday. #ohwx @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/QtZ4Xcs1tW — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) December 29, 2017

Northeast Ohio's totals will be tame compared to what Erie, Pa. has received since Christmas Eve. Erie could see an additional 15 inches of snow this weekend to go on top of the 65 inches of snow on the ground already.

