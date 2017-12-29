Boil notice issued for parts of Medina due to water main break

A water main break in Medina is affecting service in the southeast part of the city and along Granger Road.

The city has implemented a precautionary boil notice for residents living in the northeast quadrant of the city, bordered by East Washington Street, North Court Street, Harding Street to east city limits, including Burgundy Bay and Retreat Drive.

Residents in the southeast quadrant, bordered by East Washington Street, Wadsworth Road, and including South Broadway, Grant Street, South Street and Malloy Court.

According to Medina police, residents in the area are without water during repairs.

There is a water main break that is affecting areas in the southeast part of the city and parts of Granger Rd. The leak has been located and crews are working diligently to repair and restore service. We will update as to progress and when the repair is completed. — Medina Police Dept (@medinapolice) December 29, 2017

The city of Medina said crews are working diligently to repair and restore service to residents in the area.

The boil notice will remain in effect for a minimum of 18 hours.

