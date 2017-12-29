All 50 states have seen snow in 2017

This year has seen it all. From devastating hurricanes to record-breaking snowfall, 2017 has been full of extreme weather stories.

Snow has been observed in every state this year; another notch in 2017's belt.

An unusual December storm helped clinch the feat and blanketed states with snow when it normally wouldn't be expected, like Florida, Georgia, and the rest of the Gulf Coast region.

Here's a look at snowfall accumulation through Dec. 11.

(Source: NOAA)

??????Here’s something you don’t see very often in Florida - snow! Share your photos with us! Photo credit: John Diamond (Jay, FL) and Sarah Whitfield (Point Baker/Milton, FL). pic.twitter.com/38RFXXooSk — Santa Rosa County (@SRCBOCC) December 9, 2017

Even Hawaii has seen snow this season. Snow was recorded there in November.

