All 50 states have seen snow in 2017 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

All 50 states have seen snow in 2017

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Snow in Hawaii (Source: Hawaii News Now) Snow in Hawaii (Source: Hawaii News Now)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

This year has seen it all. From devastating hurricanes to record-breaking snowfall, 2017 has been full of extreme weather stories.

Snow has been observed in every state this year; another notch in 2017's belt.

An unusual December storm helped clinch the feat and blanketed states with snow when it normally wouldn't be expected, like Florida, Georgia, and the rest of the Gulf Coast region.

Here's a look at snowfall accumulation through Dec. 11.

(Source: NOAA)

Even Hawaii has seen snow this season. Snow was recorded there in November.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly