Wait til Next Saison: Market Garden Brewery, Heinen's team up for Browns-themed beer

Market Garden Brewery and Heinen's have collaborated on a new beer to help ease the pain of the Cleveland Browns' losing season.

Wait til Next Saison is a saison-style beer, which is typically fruity and spicy.

The Browns are 0-15 heading into the final game of the 2017 season. Hopefully, the beer will help soothe the painful memories of another lost football season in Cleveland.

The beer will debut at the "Bitter End" Celebration on Jan. 6 at the Chagrin Falls Heinen's location.

