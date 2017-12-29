The groundbreaking will be on Jan. 8. (Source: culver's.com)

Culver's Restaurant will open a location in Avon.

The Lorain County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Twitter.

@culvers is coming to LoCo - groundbreaking on January 8 in Avon! We are excited to have another business that chooses Lorain County to expand into NEO! Look for a May opening for butter burgers, custards, etc.! Just in time to break your New Year's resolutions! pic.twitter.com/oQatUMcGJX — LorainCountyChamber (@LoCoChamber) December 29, 2017

The groundbreaking will be on Jan. 8.

The chamber of commerce is hoping the restaurant will open in May of 2018.

It's the simple things in life, and the ButterBurger Cheese is simply delicious. pic.twitter.com/W8x2PbuAnh — Culver's Restaurants (@culvers) October 10, 2017

The restaurant is known for the ButterBurger and fresh frozen custard.

According to the Culver's website each burger is served on a lightly buttered toasted bun.

