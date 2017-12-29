Culver's Restaurant will open a location in Avon - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LORAIN COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

Culver's Restaurant will open a location in Avon.

The Lorain County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Twitter.

The groundbreaking will be on Jan. 8.

The chamber of commerce is hoping the restaurant will open in May of 2018.

The restaurant is known for the ButterBurger and fresh frozen custard.

According to the Culver's website each burger is served on a lightly buttered toasted bun. 

