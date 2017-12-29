Repairs made after gas leak in Eastlake

***UPDATE: 7:52 p.m. 12/29/17***

Police said repairs have been made and all roads are open.

***Original***



The Eastlake Police Department said there is a natural gas leak at East 337th Street and Lakeland Boulevard.

Investigators said crews hit a main gas line.

All roadways in the area are closed.

Police said this is in a residential area.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

