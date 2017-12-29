Westlake Police looking for man accused of stealing 3 cans of Four Loko

Authorities said the suspect has braces on his teeth. (Source Westlake Police)

The Westlake Police Department is looking for the man accused of stealing three cans of Four Loko from the Shell gas station on Clemens Road.

Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Investigators said the man is estimated to be 16-19 years old.

Authorities said the suspect has braces on his teeth.

Police said he may get charged with petty theft and underage possession of alcohol.

The suspect left in a black Chevrolet pickup driven by a different person, police said.

