Cleveland FBI: Masked gunman robs Richmond Heights bank; reward offered

A masked gunman robbed a Richmond Heights Ohio Savings Bank Thursday. No injuries were reported. (Source: Cleveland FBI)

A masked suspect ran into a Richmond Heights bank Thursday afternoon, jumped over the counter, brandished a gun and ordered employees to empty their cash drawers.

The suspect dumped the money into a plastic shopping bag, hopped into the passenger seat of a running 2008 Hyundai sedan and fled with a second suspect, according to Cleveland FBI spokeswoman Vicki D. Anderson.

The getaway car was reported stolen from Cleveland on Dec. 17.

No injuries were reported.

The robbery occurred at an Ohio Savings Bank branch, located at 720 Richmond Rd.

Tips can be provided to the Richmond Heights Police Department or the Cleveland FBI.

Tips can remain anonymous.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the people responsible.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.