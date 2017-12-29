Survey: Less than 10 percent of Americans achieve their New Year's resolutions

Less than 10 percent of Americans achieve their New Year's resolution. (Stock photo/Source: Pixabay.com)

The start of the new year is always a popular time for people to set a new goal.

According to a survey from WalletHub less than 10 percent of Americans are successful in achieving their New Year's resolution.

Weight loss and exercising more are the most popular goals, according to the survey.

According to Jane Collingwood with PsychCentral.com keeping your goals simple is a top way to meet your goal.

Collingwood said planning a time-frame will help you achieve your resolution.

If you want to see the rest of the tips from Collingwood, click this link.

