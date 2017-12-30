Driver accused of hitting Cleveland Police officer while intoxicated

The suspect has been arrested. (Source: WOIO)

A driver has been accused of being intoxicated and hitting a Cleveland Police officer.

The Cleveland Police Department said the incident happened around 5 a.m. on Dec. 30 on East 149th Street and Aspinwall Avenue.

Investigators said the officer was transported to University Hospitals with beck and neck injuries.

The name of the suspect and the name of the officer has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

