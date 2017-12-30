Car crashes into restaurant in North Ridgeville

According to the restaurant's Facebook post no one in the building was hurt. (Source: 83 & Chestnut Pub and Eatery Facebook Page)

The 83 & Chestnut Pub and Eatery in North Ridgeville will be closed until Tuesday after a car crashed into the building.

The restaurant made the announcement on their Facebook page.

According to the post no one in the building was hurt.

"Sorry this happened, also sorry for the revenue loss for having to be closed on New Year's Eve," Bill Staggs wrote on the Facebook post.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said the person involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

"Wow, we were sitting at this table earlier last night. So glad no one was hurt," Suz Nagy posted on the Facebook page.

