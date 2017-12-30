Update: Name released of woman accused of shooting and killing her husband

Police said the victim was a 53-year-old man. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department said a woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband.

Aviean Compton,44, was arrested, police said.

Investigators said the incident happened on around 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 30 in the area of East 67th Street and Sebert Avenue.

Cleveland Division of Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Ciaccia said officers found the man down in the living room with multiple gunshot wounds.

Ciaccia said Compton handed officer a handgun and told the officers she had shot her husband

The victim was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center where he later died from the multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are still investigating.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

