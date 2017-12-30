UPDATE: 1 lane closed on I-80 in Cuyahoga County after accident - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

UPDATE: 1 lane closed on I-80 in Cuyahoga County after accident

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
There is no word at this time how many cars are involved in the accident (Source: WOIO) There is no word at this time how many cars are involved in the accident (Source: WOIO)
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

The Ohio Department of Transportation said a portion of Interstate 80 westbound is closed after an accident.

The accident is between Exit 161 and Exit 173.

ODOT said drivers going westbound should consider an alternate route.

A dispatcher said there are two crashes involving multiple cars. 

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

