Obituary jokingly blames Browns for a Cleveland sports fan’s death

Stark did not want a funeral service, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. (Source: Foster Funeral Home and Crematory website)

An obituary jokingly blamed the Cleveland Browns for the death of Paul Stark.

"Paul Stark passed away on Dec. 27 of complications from a brief illness, exacerbated by the hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns, at Stein Hospice, Sandusky," the obituary states.

Stark was a proud native of Mansfield.

According to the obituary he passed just before the Browns were prepared to turn the corner but had many well-earned blessings.

Stark did not want a funeral service, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. You can send condolences to www.fosterfh.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.