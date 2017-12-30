Should the Cleveland Browns draft a quarterback with the 1st overall pick?

Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold could both be available for the Cleveland Browns with the first pick in the draft and they will have their work cut out for them if they’re looking over the two.



Rosen has managed to say, without directly saying, that he does not want to be taken by the Browns.

ESPN reported he’d rather play for the New York Giants. So there is drama involved if they pick him.



Many feel Darnold could use another year of seasoning at USC, and there is no guarantee he will enter the draft.

If he does, but he’s not ready, the Browns have another tough call. They already took one quarterback that many felt needed another year in college, his name is DeShone Kizer. It hasn’t really worked out.

These aren’t the only two quarterbacks in the draft, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are a few others, but if the top two choices both have some kind of issue, the job just got harder for the Browns.

Sometimes bowl games can add clarity to who the best quarterback is, but so far, this year they’ve only made the issue a bit foggier. John Dorsey has a lot of work to do.

