Euclid Fire Department rescues 27-year-old man from Lake Erie

Investigators said the man slipped and fell on the ice and the ice waves started rolling over him. (Source: WOIO)

The Euclid Fire Department rescued a 27-year-old man from Lake Erie on Saturday.

Investigators said the man slipped and fell on the ice and the ice waves started rolling over him.

The Fire Department said the man was near the water line looking at the waves.

It took about 15 minutes for crews to get him free.

The man was taken to Euclid Hospital, he is in fair condition and is being treated for hypothermia.

The fire department said a special team practices ice rescues and they are trained and equipped for this kind of thing.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.