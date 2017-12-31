Cleveland police: Disabled 18 year old shot and killed while shoveling snow

A Cleveland man is dead after being shot in the back of the head on East. 65th Street..

It appears the 18 year old, who was developmentally disabled, was heading home from work at the Broadway Avenue Rally's just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

People here in the community say he was a well-known young man.

One Eastside Cleveland teen is dead after being shot in the back of the head as he was heading home from work overnight. pic.twitter.com/E8zrGE0isH — Victor Williams (@VictorNews19) December 31, 2017

"I don't know why anyone in this neighborhood would hurt him. Everybody in this neighborhood knows him," said the man's manager, Qdera Hood.

The last day of 2017 may be the hardest for Hood and the rest of this Rally's Staff to get through.

"He doesn't really have any family, so we we're kind of that for him. He called me mom," said Hood.

"He had just left here. I was telling him to be careful and stuff cause he's always out early in the morning and late at night," said the man's co-worker, Tyneisha Livingston.

The teen worked at this Rally’s just walking distance from where he was shot on E. 65th. pic.twitter.com/EPIWE0jY7R — Victor Williams (@VictorNews19) December 31, 2017

With a laugh like no other, co-workers say he was always there to put a smile on their faces.

"You can be upset and you'll come in and you'll see Andy and just get happy because he's always upbeat, and happy and willing to help out and willing to do for others," said another one of the man's co-workers, Lauren Williams.

He was known in the area for shoveling snow.

"He started shoveling snow for all our businesses. I hired him cause he was just here all the time," said Hood.

The man's identity has not yet been released by police.

This killing marks the 131st homicide of the year in Cleveland.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.