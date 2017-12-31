Man found shot to death in car on Cleveland's east side - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Police homicide detectives are investigating after a 33-year-old man was found shot to death in a car. 

Police were called to the parking lot of a shopping plaza at 7981 Euclid Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday. 

The victim was shot multiple times while sitting in the driver's seat. He was pronounced dead on-scene. 

Police think the man was shot by someone sitting in the passenger seat, and that the shooting may be drug-related. 

The victim has not yet been identified. 

Police continue to investigate. 

