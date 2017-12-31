Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The Cleveland Browns are desperately searching for their first win of the season as they face off against their smash mouth rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns are 0-15 on the season.

The Steelers are 12-3 on the year.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS

Radio: 92.3 The Fan

Stream: NFL GamePass

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Trent Green, Jamie Erdahl (sidelines)

Odds: Steelers -5, 38

Get live updates before, during and after the game from Cleveland 19's Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab.

Tweets by TonyZ19

Tweets by MarkSchwab

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.