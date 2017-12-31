People taking shelter at Cleveland warming centers need food, clothing

People staying at Cleveland's warming centers need food while they ride out the region's deep freeze that won't go away.

There are four warming centers open to Cleveland residents right now:

Zelma Watson George Recreation Center, 3155 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.,

Collinwood Recreation Center, 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

Michael Zone Recreation Center, 6301 Lorain Ave.

Lonnie Burton Recreation Center, 2511 East 46th St.

Some local restaurants like McDonald's and Burger King have made food and drink donations, but the need right now is constant.

The Red Cross is also providing help.

People staying at the Michael Zone Recreation Center say they also need things like warm hats, gloves, boots and thermal underwear.

They are in desperate need of towels and wash cloths, so they can take a shower at the recreation center.

Toiletries are needed, as well, along with blankets.

Mark Thornton says he's homeless and has been staying at the Zone rec center since Wednesday.

"It's nice. I don't have to go out in the cold and freeze," said Thornton.

Bruce Iverson is also homeless. He says he will also stay at Zone as long as he can.

"No old person -- nor young person -- should be out there trying to challenge that weather. It's not good, not good," said Iverson.

