Lake County: I-90 speed limit reduced to 60 mph due to weather conditions

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
LAKE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

The Ohio Department of Transportation on Sunday reduced the speed limit on I-90 in Lake County from 70 mph to 60 mph.

According to ODOT officials, the speed limit reduction is in response to weather conditions.

ODOT is warning motorists to keep an eye out for slow or stopped traffic.

The initial reduction at noon on Sunday sent the speed limit to 30 mph.

