Lake County: I-90 speed limit reduced to 60 mph due to weather conditions

The Ohio Department of Transportation on Sunday reduced the speed limit on I-90 in Lake County from 70 mph to 60 mph.

According to ODOT officials, the speed limit reduction is in response to weather conditions.

ODOT is warning motorists to keep an eye out for slow or stopped traffic.

The speed limit is back up to 60 mph as conditions improve on I-90 in Lake County. (2:04 p.m. 12/31/17) pic.twitter.com/maI4mvMLpq — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 31, 2017

The initial reduction at noon on Sunday sent the speed limit to 30 mph.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.