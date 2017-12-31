Cleveland Browns seal 0-16 season, fall to Steelers 28-24

As most experts predicted, the Cleveland Browns (0-16) fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-24 at Heinz Field Sunday.

The Browns haven't won on the Steelers' gridiron since 2003.

The 2008 Detroit Lions are the only other team in NFL history to go 0-16.

The Steelers (12-4) struck first Sunday when wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey scored on a 29-yard reverse play.

Darrius Heyward-Bey takes the reverse in for a score ????#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/fl20Ztb9lr — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) December 31, 2017

The Steelers surged back again, and were within striking distance of a second touchdown, but the Browns held their ground on their own two-yard line, forcing a change of possession on fourth and goal.

Browns with another goal line stand. Great D. Let's see if the offense can escape from its' own 1yd line. #Browns @cleveland19news @Browns — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) December 31, 2017

However, the orange helmets couldn't convert and had to punt from the back of their end zone to start the second quarter.

The Steelers wasted no time, and scored another touchdown, this time backup quarterback Landry Jones connected with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a 20-yard touchdown pass.

#Steelers rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster with the touchdown from Landry Jones pic.twitter.com/3SEkK2WCPp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 31, 2017

Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer responded with a 54-yard bomb to wide receiver Josh Gordon, moving the ball to the Steelers' two-yard line.

Running back Duke Johnson took the ball up the middle for a two-yard touchdown.

The Steelers, not to be outdone, marched down the field for their third touchdown of the game.

However, the 21-7 lead didn't last long as Kizer threw another deep ball, this time to wide receiver Rashard Higgins, for a touchdown.

DESHONE KIZER TO RASHARD HIGGINS FOR 56 YARDS! THE BROWNS MIGHT DO IT #Browns #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/IKjlWc1LWD — Club Fantasy (@ClubFantasyFFL) December 31, 2017

At the half, the Browns trailed the Steelers 21-14.

The shootout continued in the third quarter as Kizer once again connected with Higgins, this time for a 5-yard TD pass.

Smith-Schuster immediately snapped the 21-21 tie with a 96-yard kickoff return.

Good god, JuJu Smith-Schuster. What a run. This kid is phenomenal. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/KYXEdGPy1K — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) December 31, 2017

Kicker Zane Gonzalez booted a 51-yard field goal to close the margin to 28-24.

Higgins is lighting it up. Gonzalez drills a 51yd'er. #Browns within 4, 28-24. What a day. And far from finished @cleveland19news @Browns — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) December 31, 2017

In the end, the Steelers defense prevailed.

Corey Coleman locks up 0-16 for the Browns pic.twitter.com/r54jBHUaPy — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) December 31, 2017

Final score: Steelers 28; Cleveland 24.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.