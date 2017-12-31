Cleveland Browns seal 0-16 season, fall to Steelers 28-24 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns seal 0-16 season, fall to Steelers 28-24

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon. (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

As most experts predicted, the Cleveland Browns (0-16) fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-24 at Heinz Field Sunday.

The Browns haven't won on the Steelers' gridiron since 2003.

The 2008 Detroit Lions are the only other team in NFL history to go 0-16.

The Steelers (12-4) struck first Sunday when wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey scored on a 29-yard reverse play.

The Steelers surged back again, and were within striking distance of a second touchdown, but the Browns held their ground on their own two-yard line, forcing a change of possession on fourth and goal.

However, the orange helmets couldn't convert and had to punt from the back of their end zone to start the second quarter.

The Steelers wasted no time, and scored another touchdown, this time backup quarterback Landry Jones connected with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer responded with a 54-yard bomb to wide receiver Josh Gordon, moving the ball to the Steelers' two-yard line.

Running back Duke Johnson took the ball up the middle for a two-yard touchdown.

The Steelers, not to be outdone, marched down the field for their third touchdown of the game.

However, the 21-7 lead didn't last long as Kizer threw another deep ball, this time to wide receiver Rashard Higgins, for a touchdown.

At the half, the Browns trailed the Steelers 21-14.

The shootout continued in the third quarter as Kizer once again connected with Higgins, this time for a 5-yard TD pass.

Smith-Schuster immediately snapped the 21-21 tie with a 96-yard kickoff return.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez booted a 51-yard field goal to close the margin to 28-24.

In the end, the Steelers defense prevailed.

Final score: Steelers 28; Cleveland 24.

