Cleveland Heights school confirms case of bacterial meningitis

The Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District confirmed Sunday that one of its staff members has been diagnose with a case of bacterial meningitis.

District spokesman Scott Wortman said the Heights Middle School staff member contracted the infection outside of school while on holiday break.

School let out on Dec. 21, and will not resume until Jan. 8.

As a precautionary measure, the school is being cleaned and disinfected. Wortman said school officials will send out information to families before class resumes next month.

Wortman said the school has not been asked to specifically notify anyone regarding the infection, but will do so if directed by the Cleveland Clinic or the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

The school system is not identifying the staff member at this time.

Their condition is unknown, but the case is not fatal.

