Cleveland Metroparks Zoo unveils new names for wiley otter pups

Meet Adhi, Bejo and Cipto!

Adhi meaning "first," Bejo meaning "lucky" and Cipto meaning "to create."

The public weighed in to help select the names that are authentic to Asian small-clawed otters' native region in the wild.

The contributions from the naming contest will go toward the Future for Wildlife fund and conservation efforts in Southeast Asia.

The trio recently joined their parents Bitzy and Kibble on exhibit for the first time since their birth.

The Asian small-clawed otter pups were born on Sept. 24. Since then, they've been adapting to their habitat develop mobility and swimming abilities.

The species typically can range from 18 to 22 inches long and weigh up to only 13 pounds.

The otter pups can be viewed with their parents in The RainForest exhibit.

