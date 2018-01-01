Help name the new otter pups at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is asking for help naming their three new male otter pups.

Help name Cleveland’s cutest trio!!! Visit the #otter family at The RainForest and cast your vote to name three male otter pups with a donation towards #FutureForWildlife. Learn more at https://t.co/HFfP2SqjhK pic.twitter.com/afxXKAflg7 — Cleveland Zoo (@clemetzoo) December 31, 2017

The naming contest runs to Sunday, Jan. 7. Guests can select from one of three name groups.

Group No. 1:

Taro - (meaning first born)

Keji - (meaning second born)

Saburo - (meaning third born)

Group No. 2:

Adhi - (meaning first)

Bejo - (meaning lucky)

Cipto - (meaning to create)

Group No. 3:

Mulia - (meaning noble)

Eko - (meaning first child)

Rojo - (meaning king)

The trio recently joined their parents Bitzy and Kibble on exhibit for the first time since their birth.

The Asian small-clawed otter pups were born on Sept. 24. Since then, they've been adapting to their habitat develop mobility and swimming abilities.

The vulnerable otter species is indigenous to Asia and are one of the smallest breeds of otter. The species typically can range from 18 to 22 inches long and weigh up to only 13 pounds.

The otter pups can be viewed with their parents in The RainForest exhibit.

