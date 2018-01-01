Wind chill advisory issued to start the new year in Ohio - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Wind chill advisory issued to start the new year in Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A wind chill advisory was issued for Northeast Ohio, with wind chill factors dropping temperatures to 10 to 20 degrees below zero.

The advisory issued by the National Weather Service is expected to expire at noon on Monday.

There could be some snow to go along with the unusually cold beginning to the new year. The snow belt could see additional snow accumulation on Monday. 

To help deal with the cold snap, the city of Cleveland is keeping four recreation centers open 24 hours a day as warming centers.

