Wind chill advisory issued to start the new year in Ohio

A wind chill advisory was issued for Northeast Ohio, with wind chill factors dropping temperatures to 10 to 20 degrees below zero.

The advisory issued by the National Weather Service is expected to expire at noon on Monday.

We have issued a Wind Chill Advisory for most of northern Ohio from 10 PM this evening through 12 PM Monday. A new Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for the inland portions of Erie County, Pennsylvania from 4 AM Monday through 7 AM Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/TMbl9LNboG — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) January 1, 2018

There could be some snow to go along with the unusually cold beginning to the new year. The snow belt could see additional snow accumulation on Monday.

Northeast Ohio Weather: No end in sight! Bitter cold stays for 2018

To help deal with the cold snap, the city of Cleveland is keeping four recreation centers open 24 hours a day as warming centers.

