Cleveland Browns players, fans react on social media to imperfec - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns players, fans react on social media to imperfect 0-16 season

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Browns landed themselves in the record books for all the wrong reasons, finishing the 2017 NFL season with an 0-16 record.

The Browns join the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only team to lose 16 games in a season.

After Sunday's devastating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, several Browns players took to Twitter to reflect on the season.

The Cleveland Browns also took to social media, showing a slight sense of humor about the situation.

The season left many Browns fans disgusted with where the team stands, but there are also still some die-hard dedicated fans left in the "Dawg Pound."

