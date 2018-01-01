Cleveland Browns players, fans react on social media to imperfect 0-16 season

The Cleveland Browns landed themselves in the record books for all the wrong reasons, finishing the 2017 NFL season with an 0-16 record.

The Browns join the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only team to lose 16 games in a season.

The 2008 Lions have company:



The Browns are 0-16. pic.twitter.com/LL5IjZLR3A — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 31, 2017

After Sunday's devastating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, several Browns players took to Twitter to reflect on the season.

To the fans: Thank you for riding every step of the way! We will never feel like this again, can’t keep men that fight down too long. We are closer than many think, and we will get back to prominence. Adversity is the strongest test of a mans character! #GoBrowns — JP (@JabrillPeppers) December 31, 2017

What a year of learning.. Definitely built a lot of character. Ready to start 2018 off right?? God bless you all & be safe tonight! https://t.co/RTOFJjhPCX pic.twitter.com/Pq21aZvNXb — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) January 1, 2018

WE appreciate all the love. Thank U Dawgpound https://t.co/gsnTYGECLb — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) January 1, 2018

Through it all, I give you all the glory! Sometimes you have to go through the struggle to see to receive your blessings! — Christian Kirksey (@Kirksey) January 1, 2018

The Cleveland Browns also took to social media, showing a slight sense of humor about the situation.

The season left many Browns fans disgusted with where the team stands, but there are also still some die-hard dedicated fans left in the "Dawg Pound."

The Alphabet officially has more W’s than the Cleveland Browns. — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 31, 2017

Watching this @Browns @steelers game legit makes me think of ‘08. All kinda of guys making plays to lose the game. It sucks...Coleman will forever be haunted and unfairly labeled now, along with Kizer....#DogPound #browns — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 31, 2017

PSA: Corey Coleman is the player the Browns took with the Eagles 1st round pick in 2016 after gifting them Carson Wentz. — Brandon Castel (@BCastOhio) December 31, 2017

Don't cry because it happened, smile because it's over. #Browns — Larry (@BakersBrowns) December 31, 2017

Worst season in Cleveland Browns franchise history! @Browns I'm still a fan...wait till next year!!! pic.twitter.com/n2YW8nwU0J — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) December 31, 2017

This is usually the moment where I tell myself don’t worry we not only have the 1st but also the 4th pick in the upcoming draft. Then I proceed to tell myself we are gonna be really good next year. This has happens every year.... BUT 0-16 COME ON @Browns — The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 31, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.