Ohio minimum wage increases 15 cents an hour in 2018

Ohio's minimum wage increased 15 cents an hour at the start of the new year, going from $8.15 to $8.30.

Workers who receive tips will get a wage increase from $4.08 an hour to $4.15.

According to Policy Matters Ohio, approximately 150,000 Ohio workers will benefit from the wage increase.

"This boost is good for Ohio's economy, since low-income earners are likely to spend their raises to cover the basics," said Michael Shields, researcher with Policy Matters Ohio.

Ohio's minimum wage workers earning less than what people made in 1968

Another 478,000 Ohio workers could also see a pay increase as employers adjust to maintain pay scales, according to Policy Matters Ohio.

The federal minimum wage rate of $7.25 an hour remains in effect.

For more information regarding the 2018 Ohio minimum wage increase, visit the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.