Family heartbroken after asthma attack kills mom

A wife and mother of three is dead after suffering from an asthma attack.

Ericka Reed, of Avon Lake, died Sunday morning.

Friends of Ericka are asking for the public's support following her unexpected death. She was admitted to the Cleveland Clinic last week and passed away after being on life support for four days.

If you would like to help supply dinners, for the next few months, for Spencer, 12, Hayden, 10, Grace, 7,and her husband Brian CLICK HERE. This 'meal train' will also provide opportunities to sign up to help clean, babysit and do other general maintenance items around the house.

Financial contributions for medical bills and other living expenses during this difficult time can be made via GoFundMe.

