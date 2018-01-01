Browns head coach Hue Jackson: 'We didn't play well enough, we didn't coach well enough'

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson held a press conference Monday morning, a day after the team sealed the second 0-16 season in NFL history.

He started by thanking the players and fans for sticking with the team through 2017.

"Obviously, an extremely disappointing season for us. Clearly, it was a difficult year for our players, our fans as well," Jackson said.

On Sunday, the Browns fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final game of the season. The 2017 Browns join the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams to go 0-16 during an NFL season.

"This is part of my legacy now," said Jackson.

The quarterback position has been a focal point throughout the season.

"We have a young player that's played a lot of football," said Jackson about rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer. "I think it's really early to write him off or really early to say he is the guy."

Despite the failures, Jackson believes there has been progress with the roster.

"I think there's some players here that have been developed. When I look at Duke Johnson and his ascent to what he's done this year." He added, "I think there's even, at times, when DeShone did some good things."

Jackson says he understands why some Browns fans are angry and knows the organization has to "re-recruit" some of them. Jackson said he's grateful that owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam trust him to turn around a team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2002 and has gone 2-41 since its last road win.

After hiring new general manager John Dorsey, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam announced Jackson will be returning to coach the team in 2018. Jackson was asked about a report of Dorsey deciding if an offensive coordinator will be added to the coaching staff.

"I really appreciate John's expertise," Jackson answered laughingly. "I don't think John's making the decision on whether we'll have a coordinator or not."

Looking ahead, Jackson said he is committed to winning in 2018.

"I will do everything in my power, from this moment on, with the help and resources within our organization to get this organization turned to winning.

Jackson plans to spend the next few days reflecting on possible changes to his staff and says it's possible he'll hire an offensive coordinator after handling both jobs.

