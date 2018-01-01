Sheetz ringing in the New Year by giving free coffee to customers

Sheetz is offering customers a free cup of coffee until 4 p.m. today, Jan. 1, 2018.

The giveaway is part of a 20-year tradition where the chain celebrates the holidays by offering customers a free cup of freshly brewed Sheetz coffee on both Christmas Day and New Year’s.

Guests can walk into any one of Sheetz’s 564 stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina and receive a free cup of coffee.

"Offering free coffee during the holidays is our way of saying thank you to the communities we serve," said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand Strategies. "Sheetz has been giving away free coffee on Christmas Day and New Year’s for more than 20 years. It is the perfect opportunity for us to show our appreciation to our loyal customers, and to celebrate the holidays with them."

Customers can also make the holiday brighter for local children by donating to Sheetz For The Kidz at checkout. The employee-run charity provides toys, clothes and other basic needs to underprivileged children in six states, including Ohio.

