Thick ice halts Edgewater's Annual Polar Bear Plunge

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
Monday's not-so-warm weather brought out more than one dozen people to the annual Polar Bear Jump at Edgewater Beach.

Participants were disappointed though, when they found out they wouldn't be able to take part in the annual fundraising dive into Lake Erie.

The jump is part of an effort to raise money for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank but organizers say the lake was covered with thick ice so they couldn't go forward.

Just because they couldn't jump, you can still donate to the cause.

The items that the food bank needs the most are:

  • Soup
  • Peanut Butter
  • Tuna 
  • Canned Veggies
  • Cereal 
  • Beef Stew

