Memorial for murdered mentally challenged teenager

Police are still looking for the person who murdered a mentally challenged teenager on New Years Eve.

Andrew Hart, 18, was shot in the back of the head in the area of East 65th Street and Kenyon Avenue around 3 a.m.

Cleveland police say Hart was walking home from work at the Broadway Avenue Rally's when he was killed.

Hart, who lived in a nearby group home, also shoveled snow to make money.

His neighbors and friends say Hart was always upbeat, happy and willing to help others.

On Monday, they put up a small memorial for Hart near the shooting scene.

