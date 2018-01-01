Lorain police investigating first murder of 2018

Police are looking for an accused killer they say is armed and dangerous.

According to Lorain police, Marlon Johnson, 42, shot and killed a man around 5:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.

The victim was found inside the basement of a home at 807 W. 22nd Street. Police say he had been shot multiple times.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.

If you have any information regarding Johnson's whereabouts, please contact Lorain police at 440-204-2100.

