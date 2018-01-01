Cavaliers: Isaiah Thomas to play Tuesday night at the Q

Isaiah Thomas practicing at Cleveland Clinic Courts. (Source: WOIO) CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
The Cleveland Cavaliers say injured point guard Isaiah Thomas will make his debut with the team Tuesday night and no one is happier for him than LeBron James.
The announcement comes about a week after "I.T." was assigned to their Canton G-League team so he could practice.
Thomas has been sidelined all season with a hip injury.
The All-Star guard has said he wants to be "special" when he returns to the floor and not "just another body."
The Cavs acquired him in a summer trade from Boston.
Cleveland faces Portland Jan. 2 at the Q. Tip off is at 7 p.m.
