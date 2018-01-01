Cavaliers: Isaiah Thomas to play Tuesday night at the Q

The Cleveland Cavaliers say injured point guard Isaiah Thomas will make his debut with the team Tuesday night and no one is happier for him than LeBron James.

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jan 1, 2018 at 12:12pm PST

The announcement comes about a week after "I.T." was assigned to their Canton G-League team so he could practice.

Let IT begin!@isaiahthomas will make his season debut tomorrow night in #CavsBlazers. pic.twitter.com/6FVVKknG0l — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 1, 2018

Thomas has been sidelined all season with a hip injury.

The All-Star guard has said he wants to be "special" when he returns to the floor and not "just another body."

The Cavs acquired him in a summer trade from Boston.

Cleveland faces Portland Jan. 2 at the Q. Tip off is at 7 p.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.