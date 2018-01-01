Former University of Mt. Union football player indicted for sexual battery

A former University of Mount Union football player has been indicted on two counts of sexual battery, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jordan Hargrove, 23, was arrested in September and accused of raping three women.

Hargrove played football with the school from 2013-2016. He is currently a student at the University of Mount Union.

He is currently out on bond and his trial is scheduled for April 3.

