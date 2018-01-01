Cleveland police cruiser rear-ended on I-77

A Cleveland police officer was taken to MetroHealth Hospital after his cruiser was rear-ended on I-77 Monday morning.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. on I-77 northbound, just before the East 14th/East 22nd exit ramp.

According to officials, the officer was on the scene of another accident, when his cruiser was struck.

The officer, whose name is not being released, was treated and released from the hospital. The other driver was not injured.

I-77 opened back up to traffic around noon.

The accident remains under investigation.

