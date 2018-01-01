So Soon? Browns 2018 opponents announced - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

So Soon? Browns 2018 opponents announced

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Browns just found out who they'll be playing in the next season.

Here's the full list of their 2018 opponents:

Home:   

  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • New York Jets

Away:   

  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Denver Broncos
  • Houston Texans
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Oakland Raiders
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly