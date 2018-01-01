So Soon? Browns 2018 opponents announced

The Cleveland Browns just found out who they'll be playing in the next season.

Here's the full list of their 2018 opponents:

Home:

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New York Jets

Away:

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers

Denver Broncos

Houston Texans

New Orleans Saints

Oakland Raiders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

