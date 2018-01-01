LeBron cuts a rug with family, friends on New Year's Eve

Cleveland Cavs superstar LeBron James shifted focus to family and friends Sunday night.

LeBron, as you'd expect, rung in the new year with his wife, Savannah Brinson.

A post shared by James Family Fanpage (@teamjamesfamily) on Dec 31, 2017 at 9:23pm PST

And here's the power couple heating it up on the dance floor:

A post shared by James Family Fanpage (@teamjamesfamily) on Jan 1, 2018 at 5:12am PST

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.