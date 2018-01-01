Driver who killed mother, burned infant after crashing into house asking for early release

Adrianna Young pled guilty to vehicular manslaughter, and is now petitioning for an early release. (Source: WOIO)

The woman who drove her car into a living room in Amherst Township -- killing a young mother and injuring her infant son -- more than two years ago is now asking for early release.

Adrianna Young pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and has served six months of her 54-month sentence.

On Thursday, she'll appear before a judge, asking he release her from behind bars four years ahead of schedule.

That's a prospect James Majkut is doing all he can to keep from happening. His wife, Debra, was killed in the crash. His then-5-month-old son, Jaxon, had severe injuries.

The infant suffered serious burns and has had multiple surgeries and skin grafts in the last two years.

"She got off easy enough with four years," said Majkut. "A lot of people are disturbed by the fact that she can get away with a light sentence as it is, and then have the gall to get out after just six months."

When Young began petitioning the court for early release late last year, Majkut asked the community for help. Hundreds of people have penned letters to the judge in this case, asking him to keep Young behind bars for her full sentence. After he put out his call, he said, his mailbox filled up.

"There's been times I've opened the mailbox and there's 30, 40 letters piled in there," said Majkut.

Majkut says it's been a long, difficult road to recovery since Debra's death. His family had to leave their home, which was badly damaged in the crash, and live with family members for months -- all while dealing with the emotional trauma of losing Debra, medical care for little Jaxon, and following Young's journey through the legal system.

"She's only been in there six months. Me and my kids were homeless for six to seven months," said Majkut.

Now he hopes the hundreds of letters he's delivered to prosecutors will make a difference and keep Adrianna Young behind bars.

"There's a lot. there's a lot of support from the community," said Majkut. "I thank everyone for helping us out, you know, persuading the judge to make the right decision."

Adrianna Young is due in court on Thursday morning.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.