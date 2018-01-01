Welcome to the best start of Cleveland's ski season in years

Scores of skiers headed to Boston Mills/Brandywine Ski Resort on Monday to enjoy the snow and cold.

General Manager Josh Boyd said it's the best start since 2013, which is also the last time Northeast Ohio experienced a white winter.

Rob and Misty brought their seven kids to ski for the afternoon. You might not be able to tell, but this is 5 year-old Rory's first outing.

“A day ago he was on skis for the first time, and now he's going down the black diamond, just like that,” Misty Stewart said.

Boyd says Rory should get a lot of practice this year. This is one of the earliest starts they've had in years.

“We have a very large, deep base of snow right now, this is one of the best winters we've seen in a long time,” Boyd said.

The single digit temperatures, and days of snowfall is what most of these skiers have been waiting for.

Foster says they were debating whether it's worth it to get a season pass, but since it looks like they will have a nice long season, it will be worth it.

“The more they get out here, the better they get and the less video games they play!” Foster said.

