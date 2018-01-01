Willowick Subway employee robbed, pistol-whipped; suspect at large (VIDEO)

A man stormed into a Subway restaurant in Willowick on Monday, pistol-whipped an employee and robbed the franchise.

Willowick police say the suspect was described as a white man wearing black pants, a black collared jacket, a gray hoodie with white draw strings, blue shoes and pink or red gloves.

The robbery occurred at about 4:30 p.m. at the Subway located at 30348 Lakeshore Blvd.

The robbery occurred only a few blocks away from the Willowick Police Department.

Police are investigating.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Willowick police Det. Spakes or Det. Guerrieri at 440-585-1234.

