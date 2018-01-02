Brook Park roads iced over due to water main break

Crews in Brook Park are working to repair a water main break that has turned the neighborhood roads into a sheet of ice.

The break was reported at approximately 11 p.m. Monday night near the intersection of Holland Road and Middlebrook Boulevard.

Cleveland Water said the 12-inch main services hundreds of home in the neighborhood.

Repair crews brought in construction vehicles to try to prevent water from flowing into the street, but the moisture on the roads created slick conditions.

Cleveland Water says repairs should be wrapped up early Tuesday morning.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates to this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.