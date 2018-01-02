Bond stays at $1 million for Cleveland mother accused of murdering 5-year-old son

Larissa Rodriguez, the mother suspected of killing her 5-year-old son Jordan, was arraigned in a Cuyahoga County courtroom Tuesday morning on charges connected to the boy's death.

The 34-year-old mother of nine children was indicted on Dec. 27, 2017, for charges of murder, felonious assault, two counts of endangering children, and offenses against human corpse, according to Cuyahoga County court records.

Mother of missing 5-year-old pregnant with 10th child

During Tuesday's hearing, the judge kept the $1 million bond for Rodriguez. She will be represented by a public defender.

Rodriguez was previously arraigned in Cleveland Municipal Court for murder, but the case is now being handled by the Cuyahoga County courts. During the initial arraignment, Brian Murphy of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said Jordan was last seen alive in September.

"Based on the investigation, the State believes the Ms. Rodriguez failed to seek medical treatment for her son who is already suffering from multiple and physical infirmaries," said Murphy. "The boy died as a result of her disregard and was found buried in the backyard."

A previous affidavit states that Rodriguez led police to the Jordan's abused body, which was buried in her backyard. The affidavit also states that 'Rodriguez buried the child inappropriately and the corpse exhibited multiple signs of abuse, including broken ribs.'

Cleveland police say officers first started investigating Jordan's disappearance and alleged murder Monday, Dec. 18, after receiving a tip from Pakistan from the brother of Larissa's boyfriend, Scott Rodriguez.

Listen to Cleveland police call that led officers to human remains

Investigators went to the West 80th Street home, but found nothing. Rodriguez was taken into custody for questioning on Dec. 18.

When investigators returned the next day, they found the human remains, which are believed to be Jordan's remains, buried in the backyard.

Police records show that Rodriguez has a history of violence as both a victim and a suspect. She has been connected to various incidents, including a missing persons case, assault, and domestic violence.

Watch our 2007 interview with Larissa Rodriguez about her mother's violent murder

According to police, Rodriguez told officers that Jordan has special needs and is unable to speak. She said Jordan left earlier last month to visit his paternal father in Texas.

Officials from the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services removed four children from Rodriguez's dirty and cockroach-infested home and placed them in emergency foster care. The four children range in age from 16 months to 12 years.

Rodriguez's next court appearance will be set at a later date.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.