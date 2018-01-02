YouTube star from Westlake criticized for viral video showing ap - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

YouTube star from Westlake criticized for viral video showing apparent suicide victim

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Logan Paul (Source: AP Images) Logan Paul (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

YouTube star Logan Paul is facing intense scrutiny after posting a video that showed what appeared to be a body hanging from a tree in a Japanese forest.

Paul, a Westlake native, is known for his viral videos and online blogging, but his latest stunt caused an outrage.

In the original video, which has since been removed from YouTube, Paul and his group of friends come across a body hanging in Japan's Aokigahara forest. The forest is known throughout Japan as "suicide forest" because of the high suicide rate in the area.

The video reportedly garnered 6.3 million views in a 24-hour time span.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the third leading cause of death in Americans between the ages of 10 and 24.

Paul's social media popularity has landed him several television shows and movie appearances.

Since the video was published, Paul has issued a statement on Twitter.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly