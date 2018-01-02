YouTube star from Westlake criticized for viral video showing apparent suicide victim

YouTube star Logan Paul is facing intense scrutiny after posting a video that showed what appeared to be a body hanging from a tree in a Japanese forest.

Paul, a Westlake native, is known for his viral videos and online blogging, but his latest stunt caused an outrage.

Dear @LoganPaul,



How dare you! You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell.



Ap — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 2, 2018

It is the purview of the privileged young to believe everything is for them, to be commented on by them. The young person who died was not for Paul- not their body, not their image, not their story. — Caitlin Doughty (@TheGoodDeath) January 2, 2018

if you really care logan paul then donate your 2018 youtube revenue to suicide prevention charities, @afspnational is a great one https://t.co/Jl3AQcsfyB — Nate Garner (@natekgarner) January 2, 2018

so i make one video about my eating disorder and my entire channel is demonetized forever



but logan paul can show a dead body and make fun of suicide and go # 1 on trending ?? — danny (@epDannyEdge) January 2, 2018

Can we start 2018 by removing all Logan Paul content from the internet? — Andrew Reiner (@Andrew_Reiner) January 2, 2018

In the original video, which has since been removed from YouTube, Paul and his group of friends come across a body hanging in Japan's Aokigahara forest. The forest is known throughout Japan as "suicide forest" because of the high suicide rate in the area.

The video reportedly garnered 6.3 million views in a 24-hour time span.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the third leading cause of death in Americans between the ages of 10 and 24.

Paul's social media popularity has landed him several television shows and movie appearances.

Since the video was published, Paul has issued a statement on Twitter.

