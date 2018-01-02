Cleveland is much colder than most of Alaska on Tuesday

Northeast Ohio has been impacted by continuous lake effect snow, bone-chilling winds, and unusually cold temperatures since winter started.

Some would think the abnormal weather is more fitting for arctic climates like Alaska, but Ohio's weather is harsher than the neighbors to the north on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the high-temperature forecast on Tuesday for Juneau, the capital of Alaska, is 38 degrees.

The high temperature for Cleveland is forecasted at a brisk 13 degrees. That doesn't include the wind chill factor.

