Driver convicted of killing two people in hit-skip crash

A 37-year-old man pleaded no contest Tuesday morning to a deadly hit-skip crash that killed two people.

Darius Kinney admitted he was speeding on East 93rd Street in Cleveland on May 29, 2017, when he struck a man and a woman crossing the street.

Both victims, Denise Bradley, 55, and Leo Pinkard, 63, died at the scene.

Kinney did not stop or call for help.

Several hours after the crash, Cleveland police found his SUV hidden in his garage with a blanket over the damaged front end.

Kinney pleaded no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide, tampering with evidence and failure to stop after an accident.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 8 by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Russo.

