$250,000 bond for Cleveland woman accused of killing husband

A woman accused of murdering her husband appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court Tuesday morning.

Police say Aviean Compton, 44, shot and killed Earnest Jackson, 53, on Dec. 30.

Jackson was found shot multiple times in the living room of their Sebert Avenue home on Cleveland's east side.

Officers at the home say Compton gave them the handgun and admitted to killing Jackson.

No motive is being released.

Compton pleaded not guilty and the judge set bond at $250,000.

