Youngstown Mayor's Inaugural Ball to benefit charity

Stambaugh Auditorium is the place to be on Jan. 27 when it hosts the 2018 Inaugural Mayor Ball in Youngstown.

The Jamael Tito Brown for Mayor Committee invites you to celebrate the first election of the city’s 51st mayor with an evening of entertainment, exceptional food and live music.

Entertainment will include Howard & The Point 5 Band, Rufus Blaq, writer/producer of Mayor Brown's catchy campaign theme song "T.I.T.O", and music provided by DJ Darren Perdue. The event is pleased to have a surprise performance by a local group and catering by Alan Donatelli.

"There is no event like it in the area and I want to make it memorable. There are many charities in Mahoning/Trumbull Counties that do not receive adequate assistance because they are small and/or lesser known. We want to be able to help everyone and monies raised at this event will allow us do just that," said Youngstown's first African-American Democratic Mayor Jamael Tito Brown.

The event, which starts at 6 p.m., is expected to sell out.

"We're starting out small. Maybe next year we'll have a theme," added Mayor Brown. "We cannot wait to see how we are going to outdo ourselves this year."

Tickets for the formal event are $75 per person.

WHO: Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and the Committee to Elect Jamael Tito Brown

WHAT: 2018 Mayor’s Inaugural Ball, Tickets $75 per individual

WHEN: Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Stambaugh Auditorium, Tyler Grand Ballroom, 1000 5th Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504. Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. Program begins at 7 p.m.

Sponsorships are as follows:

Platinum (16 tickets, full page ad & company signage at the event)

Gold (10 tickets, full page ad & company signage at the event)

Silver (4 tickets & full page ad)

Bronze (2 tickets & half page ad)

Program Calendar Ad

Banner (12-month ad; only one available)

Full Page (10.25 x 6.25”)

Half Page (5.25 x 6.25”)

Quarter Page (5.25 x 3.25”)

Business Card (3.25 x 2”)

Donors - Any Amount

We welcome all donors and attendees for this event!

The deadline to reserve sponsorships is Jan. 10. Please let us know which level you prefer by emailing mayorelectbrown@gmail.com.

For ticket information contact Sabrina Brandon at sabrinab210@yahoo.com or 330-531-2989.

