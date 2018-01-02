Police: Bedford man accused of murdering his partner in crime

A Bedford man accused of murdering his friend is being held without bond.

Mayfield Heights police say a Ranchland Drive resident called 911 on Dec. 22, 2017, saying his house was broken into and there was a body inside.

The body was later identified as Phillip Moore, 17, of Euclid.

According to police Moore and Dewayne Gatson, 19, of Bedford, had been working together and planned to burglarize the Ranchland home.

An arrest warrant for murder was issued for Gatson on Dec. 29, 2017. He was arrested without incident at his home the very next day.

Moore's cause of death has not been released.

